Man who led multi-state chase in stolen Mishawaka police car back in jail

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man who was arrested last Friday after police say he led them on a chase across state lines in a stolen police car has been taken back to jail.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Eppenbaugh, 42, was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail after he was spotted in Nappanee on Wednesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police were told around 2:25 p.m. that Eppenbaugh was at the Union Center Amish Store in the 25000 block of County Road 50. When approached by officers, he reportedly ran off and hid inside a nearby barn, where he was eventually taken into custody.

Eppenbaugh was originally apprehended last Friday after police say he fought with a Mishawaka police officer last Friday at the Menards in Mishawaka. During the struggle, Eppenbaugh was somehow able to take control of a Mishawaka police car on scene and drive off.

He led officers on a chase that ended north of the state line when he crashed with another vehicle on M-60 near Yankee Street in Cass County.

Stay with WNDU.com and WNDU 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

Michael Lee Eppenbaugh
Michael Lee Eppenbaugh(St. Joseph County Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man who led multi-state chase in stolen Mishawaka police car back in jail

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

County to transfer ownership of Portage Manor Cemetery to Portage Township

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter will announce the county’s intent to transfer ownership of the cemetery to the township on Thursday.

News

The Landmark Recovery facility in Mishawaka, Ind., taken on Aug. 4, 2023.

Federal court to review lawsuit against Praxis Landmark Recovery

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Landmark director has been ordered to testify in federal court

News

Elkhart Police Dept. rolls out new gunshot detection system

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Elkhart Police Dept. rolls out new gunshot detection system

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

A look ahead at ‘Studebaker Leaves: 60 Years Later’

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: A stretch of 3 days in the 50s could start Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain and snow will be in the forecast this weekend, but so will the 50s

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Great Life Awards

Updated: 2 hours ago

Michigan

Gov. Whitmer signs legislation aiming to protect health care workers from threats on the job

Gov. Whitmer signs bill package expanding protections for health care workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills into law on Wednesday to better protect those working in health care.