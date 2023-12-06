Lincolnway Veterinary Clinic saves cat life with hyperbaric chamber therapy

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Lincolnway Veterinary Clinic has been serving the community for nearly 55 years and they’ve added a life-changing service.

“We recently added is positive. So positive integrative veterinary care its our entity within Lincolnway and what is unique about positive is that it provides a means to the community, has unique services and therapies that they wouldn’t be normally able to have,” said Jennifer Anderson; DVM and Medical Director and owner of Lincolnway Veterinary Clinic.

One of the services takes place inside a hyperbaric chamber. With this new therapy, Lincolnway was able to treat a cat that was found in a garage fire that suffered from smoke inhalation.

“This was actually our first smoke inhalation case and it was phenomenal to see the results. So the cat came in very subdued very painful obviously. We couldn’t even register the oxygen levels in the blood when it first came to us,” said Anderson.

The process is very easy. A staff member goes inside with the animal and staff describes the feeling of being on an airplane because of the pressure built up inside.

“So we did two dives, so two treatments about four hours apart and the cat is doing great after the second treatment it fell asleep in the chamber super relaxed, comfortable, and pain free. So that’s a win for us,” said Anderson.

After that second treatment, the cat returned to the Humane Society.

“Started grooming, and purring and acting like a normal cat so that’s amazing to see first-hand,” said Anderson.

The Humane Society says the cat is in stable condition in their ICU ward.

To donate to the Humane Society, click here.

