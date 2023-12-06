Good work and commitment honored for six people in Northwest Indiana and Michiana

LA PORTE, Ind (WNDU) - Six people from Northwest Indiana and Michiana received so called Good Life Awards from an online publication that serves Northwest Indiana known as GreatNews.Life (GNL).

The publication focuses on good news from areas of Northwest Indiana and it was founded by Chris Mahlmann.

Mahlmann announced the people chosen for the awards during a special ceremony at the La Porte Civic Auditorium on Nov. 30.

Below is the list of people who received the Good Life Awards.

2023 GOOD LIFE AWARD HONOREES

Gena DeMuth, Interim Chief Nursing Officer for Northwest Health - Porter, New Media Journalist for GreatNews.Life

Dave Uran, President and CEO of the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority

Gene Crusie, CEO of Surf Internet

Craig Harrell, Chief Marketing Officer of Center for Hospice Care

Mary Fetsch, Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications at Community Healthcare System

Tom Dermody, Mayor of the City of La Porte

Watch some video from the event below

