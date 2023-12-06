Advertise With Us

Good work and commitment honored for six people in Northwest Indiana and Michiana

Picture of GreatNews. Life sign at awards ceremony
GretaNews.Life awards ceremony was held at the La Porte Civic Auditorium(WNDU)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA PORTE, Ind (WNDU) - Six people from Northwest Indiana and Michiana received so called Good Life Awards from an online publication that serves Northwest Indiana known as GreatNews.Life (GNL).

The publication focuses on good news from areas of Northwest Indiana and it was founded by Chris Mahlmann.

Mahlmann announced the people chosen for the awards during a special ceremony at the La Porte Civic Auditorium on Nov. 30.

Below is the list of people who received the Good Life Awards.

2023 GOOD LIFE AWARD HONOREES

Gena DeMuth, Interim Chief Nursing Officer for Northwest Health - Porter, New Media Journalist for GreatNews.Life

Dave Uran, President and CEO of the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority

Gene Crusie, CEO of Surf Internet

Craig Harrell, Chief Marketing Officer of Center for Hospice Care

Mary Fetsch, Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications at Community Healthcare System

Tom Dermody, Mayor of the City of La Porte

Watch some video from the event below

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train tracks stock image
Goshen man dies after getting hit by train
Roshell Beaty
Benton Harbor woman gets 10 years for stealing $1M in COVID-19 relief funds
Police offer advice on keeping yourself safe after dozens of shots fired at South Bend gas station
Located at the northeast corner of Colfax Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard, the Tribune property...
Notre Dame buys historic South Bend Tribune building
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Sunshine and 50s on the way

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The Trump administration made a case in court to end a longstanding settlement governing...
Worker critically injured in crane accident receives $10 Million settlement
Great Life Awards
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation aiming to protect health care workers from threats on the job
Gov. Whitmer signs bill package expanding protections for health care workers