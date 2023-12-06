Advertise With Us

Gov. Whitmer signs bill package expanding protections for health care workers

Gov. Whitmer signs legislation aiming to protect health care workers from threats on the job
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation aiming to protect health care workers from threats on the job(WILX)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills into law on Wednesday to better protect those working in health care.

House Bill 4520 and 4521 both increase fines against those who assault health professionals or medical volunteers, though the latter is specified toward crimes of assault committed with weapons. Both bills also require operators of health facilities to post signs describing enhanced fines under the bills.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and health care workers who routinely step up to protect our communities and save lives,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “Unfortunately, health care workers face rising rates of bullying, viciousness, and violence. These bills will protect health care workers and help Michiganders in the industry, as well as those who are considering a career in health care, know that the state of Michigan has their back. Let’s keep working together to build a Michigan where we treat each other with the kindness, dignity, and respect we all deserve.”

Gov. Whitmer says the bills help incentivize more Michiganders to get into the health care workforce.

As our Gray-affiliate station WILX reports, Whitmer also signed legislation to help recruit and retain health care workers with funds used to increase wages for staff and support tuition assistance programs, student loan support, workforce grants and training in March.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train tracks stock image
Goshen man dies after getting hit by train
Police offer advice on keeping yourself safe after dozens of shots fired at South Bend gas station
Roshell Beaty
Benton Harbor woman gets 10 years for stealing $1M in COVID-19 relief funds
Located at the northeast corner of Colfax Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard, the Tribune property...
Notre Dame buys historic South Bend Tribune building
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Sunshine and 50s on the way

Latest News

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Day
You, Too! Inc. caring for caregivers in Michiana
You, Too! Inc. caring for caregivers in Michiana
You, Too! Inc. caring for caregivers in Michiana
You, Too! Inc. caring for caregivers in Michiana
Get decorated for the holidays with Sunshine and Daisies Creative Designs!