Gov. Whitmer signs bill package expanding protections for health care workers

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills into law on Wednesday to better protect those working in health care.

House Bill 4520 and 4521 both increase fines against those who assault health professionals or medical volunteers, though the latter is specified toward crimes of assault committed with weapons. Both bills also require operators of health facilities to post signs describing enhanced fines under the bills.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and health care workers who routinely step up to protect our communities and save lives,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “Unfortunately, health care workers face rising rates of bullying, viciousness, and violence. These bills will protect health care workers and help Michiganders in the industry, as well as those who are considering a career in health care, know that the state of Michigan has their back. Let’s keep working together to build a Michigan where we treat each other with the kindness, dignity, and respect we all deserve.”

Gov. Whitmer says the bills help incentivize more Michiganders to get into the health care workforce.

As our Gray-affiliate station WILX reports, Whitmer also signed legislation to help recruit and retain health care workers with funds used to increase wages for staff and support tuition assistance programs, student loan support, workforce grants and training in March.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.