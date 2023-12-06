Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be lowered across the Hoosier State on Thursday, Dec. 7, to remember those who were killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese forces launched a surprise attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, resulting in more than 2,400 lives lost. After the attack, the U.S. declared war on Japan and officially entered World War II.

Dec. 7 was officially established as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in 1994.

Therefore, Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff across Indiana from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, Dec. 7. Holcomb is also requesting businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.

