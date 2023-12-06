Get decorated for the holidays with Sunshine and Daisies Creative Designs!

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re getting you in the holiday spirit, and what better way to do it than decorating some wreaths and ornaments?

That’s why Angie McClane, owner and designer for Sunshine and Daisies Creative Designs, stopped by The WNDU Studios to chat about her new business and walk Lauren Moss and Joshua Short through her creative process. You can watch it all in the video above!

McClane says she also decorates Christmas trees. For more information on Sunshine and Daises, click here.

Meanwhile, you can find McClane this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a bazaar at American Legion Post 308 (122 Lincoln Way East in Osceola)!

