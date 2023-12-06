First Alert Weather: Sunshine and 50s on the way
Watching weekend rain and snow chance in the Midwest and Great Lakes
The two big weather stories we will be following the rest of the week will be the 50s for a couple of days and a strong low pressure system this weekend. Highs will warm to around 50 degrees on Thursday and the middle 50s on Friday. This will be nearly 20° above average for this time of year. A low pressures system will approach the area this weekend and bring initially all rain on Saturday. A transition from rain to snow could come Sunday and become all snow early Monday morning. At this time, impacts look to remain LOW for Michiana.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with light lake effect snow showers before 9 AM. Going dry in the afternoon with peeks of sun by late day. High around 40F. Low around 32F. Wind W at 5 to 15 mph.
THURSDAY: Increasing sunshine and breezy. High 50F. Low 42F. Wind SW at 10 to 20 mph.
FRIDAY: Sun/clouds and breezy. High 56F. Low 44F. Wind SW at 15 to 25 mph.
EXTENDED FORECAST: After Tuesday’s system, temperatures rise into the late week ahead of next weekend’s low pressure. Highs could be into the mid-50s by Friday. This weekend we will continue to monitor a low pressure system moving into the Midwest and Great Lakes states. Both rain and snow are possible.
