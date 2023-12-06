First Alert Weather: Sunshine and 50s on the way

The two big weather stories we will be following the rest of the week will be the 50s for a couple of days and a strong low pressure system this weekend. Highs will warm to around 50 degrees on Thursday and the middle 50s on Friday. This will be nearly 20° above average for this time of year. A low pressures system will approach the area this weekend and bring initially all rain on Saturday. A transition from rain to snow could come Sunday and become all snow early Monday morning. At this time, impacts look to remain LOW for Michiana.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with light lake effect snow showers before 9 AM. Going dry in the afternoon with peeks of sun by late day. High around 40F. Low around 32F. Wind W at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing sunshine and breezy. High 50F. Low 42F. Wind SW at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Sun/clouds and breezy. High 56F. Low 44F. Wind SW at 15 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: After Tuesday’s system, temperatures rise into the late week ahead of next weekend’s low pressure. Highs could be into the mid-50s by Friday. This weekend we will continue to monitor a low pressure system moving into the Midwest and Great Lakes states. Both rain and snow are possible.

