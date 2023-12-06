Federal court to review lawsuit against Praxis Landmark Recovery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The lawsuit filed against Praxis Landmark Recovery will now be reviewed by federal court.

According to our Gray-affiliate WPTA in Ft. Wayne, former Landmark executive director Dustin Wasson has been ordered to testify.

Meantime, the state will have a hearing over Landmark’s license to operate on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Three deaths were reported at the Mishawaka location in July. Praxis called their deaths “tragic events and a sad reality” of the work they do.

The autopsy results obtained by 16 News Now say causes of death ranged from accidental, chronic alcohol use disorder, and suicide. The facility says this confirms their deaths were not caused by overdose or other suspicious circumstances.

