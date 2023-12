ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help finding a missing 29-year-old man.

Police say Marcell Spencer went missing from the downtown Elkhart area and has not been heard from or seen since Sunday.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Det. Claeys with the Elkhart Police Department at 574-389-4789.

