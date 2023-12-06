Advertise With Us

County to transfer ownership of Portage Manor Cemetery to Portage Township

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Portage Township will soon own Portage Manor Cemetery.

The cemetery is located at 3016 Portage Ave. behind Portage Manor, which closed its doors at the end of July.

St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter will announce the county’s intent to transfer ownership of the cemetery to the township on Thursday. The first burial in the cemetery dates back to 1907. The number of people buried in the cemetery jumped to a thousand nearly 50 years later.

In a statement from Portage Township Trustee Jason Critchlow, he says, “I pledge the cemetery will forever be a place of honor, and we are planning future investments in its improvement.”

The township is coordinating with the community and local historical and academic groups to partner in that goal.

