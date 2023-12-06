Canine Distemper on the rise in Berrien County, mysterious dog illness still a concern

Berrien County, Mi. (WNDU) - A disease is on the rise in Berrien County and as pet owners their health is your top priority. With talks of a mysterious dog illness going around the country it’s important to pay attention to your canine companion.

Officials with the Berrien County Health Department and county animal shelter partnered up to warn owners of a disease that’s spiking in the area.

Canine Distemper is a highly contagious, incurable and deadly disease caused by an airborne virus. And it thrives in fall and winter because it is very resistant to cold temperatures.

“This time of year, is a hot season for distemper,” said Ashley Herr, of the Berrien County Animal Shelter. “It likes the colder weather; it lies the colder months. I know a lot of people’s thought process is, cold weather, snow equals were in the clear a lot of things can’t survive that. But there’s a lot of diseases and a lot of parasites that can survive the winter.”

There are signs you can watch out for in your dog. Symptoms like coughing, diarrhea, vomiting, thick yellow discharge from the eyes and nose, seizures, and neurological changes. That can include things like less energy and not finishing their food when they usually are not picky eaters.

There are also preventative measures you can take in your dogs, the most important is getting them vaccinated. It is recommended dogs get a distemper vaccination once a year for their first two years and then every three years.

Other preventative measures include keeping your dog from getting in contact with any sick dogs or wildlife, that includes any contact so keeping food and water bowls inside is a good idea.

Especially with recent reports to animal control about weak and sick looking racoons being noticed in the area.

And with concerns of a mystery illness continuing across the country, the Berrien County Animal shelter is doing all they can to stay up to date with the information.

“The vets we work with are trying to stay up to date on what’s going on with that mysterious illness,” said Herr. “They’re trying to collect data to share that info with us. At this time, we’re not sure what that mystery illness is, but from what I’ve heard from the vets we work with its not something they’ve seen and it’s not something that’s popped up in our shelters. So, fingers crossed we can keep up with the vaccines and prevent things like that from being in our community.”

The Berrien County Animal Shelter is located at 1400 S Euclid, Benton Harbor, MI 49022.

