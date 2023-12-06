Are you a safe driver?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNDU) Do you think you’re a safe driver? Most of us do right? Guess what? You may not be as safe as you think.

A new report by the AAA Foundation (Triple A) for Traffic Safety identified driving behaviors that it considers unsafe and found that only 4 out of 10 drivers would be considered safe drivers.

Triple A interviewed what it called a large group of drivers and came up with six driver profiles by examining patterns of self-reported risky driving behaviors.

What are some of those risky behaviors? Speeding is one, driving under the influence of alcohol or another drug, talking on your phone while driving, texting while driving or reading texts while driving.

Here are six driver profiles Triple A developed based on the study.

Safe Drivers (41.2%) – Few in this group reported engaging in any risky driving-related behaviors, and more women (57%) composed the Safe Drivers group.

Speeding Drivers (22.7%) – These drivers reported driving 15mph over the speed limit on freeways and/or 10mph over on residential streets but did not engage in most other dangerous behaviors.

Distracted and Aggressive Drivers (17.3%) – Reported distracted driving behaviors (texting while driving), speeding, and aggressive behaviors, such as red-light running and switching lanes quickly.

Distracted Drivers (15.0%) – These drivers reported distracted driving behaviors such as reading text messages and texting while driving.

Most Dangerous Drivers (2.4%) – While these drivers consisted of only a small percentage of the drivers, they pose a serious risk to themselves and other road users as they reported engaging in all risky driving-related behaviors.

Impaired Drivers (1.3%) – Most live in non-metropolitan areas. Interestingly, drivers with a 4-year college degree were far less likely to report driving while impaired. At the same time, the most “over-represented” group consisted of those with some college or an associate degree.

The survey asked drivers about their perceived level of danger for various driving behaviors. The majority of drivers perceived unsafe driving behaviors as very or extremely dangerous, and yet, as in past years, many admitted to doing these behaviors at least once in the previous 30 days.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.