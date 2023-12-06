Advertise With Us

15-year-old hit and killed by bus while riding bike to school, police say

Florida police said a 15-year-old died when he was hit by a bus riding his bike on the way to...
Florida police said a 15-year-old died when he was hit by a bus riding his bike on the way to school.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 15-year-old in Florida was hit by a bus and killed while riding his bike Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Lakeland Police Department said the boy was on his bicycle a few minutes before 7 a.m. when he attempted to cross Pipkin Road on his way to school.

At the same time, the Schools of McKeel Academy school bus driven by a 71-year-old woman was driving down Pipkin Road, and the bus collided with the bicycle.

First responders said they found the 15-year-old unresponsive and began life-saving measures.

WTVT reports the victim was identified as Jaxon Crabtree.

Crabtree was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where he died despite the aid of medical professionals.

Police said Crabtree was a student at Central Florida Aerospace Academy.

The Lakeland police chief said the victim’s parents have been notified.

The bus driver stayed on scene and was not injured, according to police. The Lakeland police chief said she did not seem to have been speeding and was “extremely upset” by the crash.

The school bus was carrying eight passengers ranging in age from 8 to 11. These passengers were students who attended the South McKeel Academy and KcKeel Academy Central. None of the passengers were injured.

The road was closed off for about four hours as officials investigated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train tracks stock image
Goshen man dies after getting hit by train
Police offer advice on keeping yourself safe after dozens of shots fired at South Bend gas station
Roshell Beaty
Benton Harbor woman gets 10 years for stealing $1M in COVID-19 relief funds
Located at the northeast corner of Colfax Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard, the Tribune property...
Notre Dame buys historic South Bend Tribune building
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Sunshine and 50s on the way

Latest News

Neighborhood residents speak to Austin Police officers in Austin, Texas late Tuesday, Dec. 5,...
Suspect in custody after 6 dead and 3 injured in series of attacks in Texas, authorities say
Get decorated for the holidays with Sunshine and Daisies Creative Designs!
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department...
LIVE: At tribal summit, Biden to sign order on funding, support Indigenous lacrosse team in 2028 Olympics
Get decorated for the holidays with Sunshine and Daisies Creative Designs!
Get decorated for the holidays with Sunshine and Daisies Creative Designs!