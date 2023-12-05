Advertise With Us

These Taylor Swift and Beyoncé songs have the right CPR tempo

FILE -Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left,...
FILE -Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left, and Beyonce appears at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019.(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift and Beyoncé appear to be good for the heart in more ways than one.

Some of their songs are on the American Heart Association’s list of music that helps with hands-only CPR.

Swift’s “You’re Losing Me, “Welcome to New York” and “Sparks Fly” made the list as well as Beyoncé's “Virgo’s Groove” and “Break My Soul.”

The American Heart Association says the tempos of those songs match the ideal CPR chest compression rate of 100 to 120 pulses per minute.

The American Heart Association says hands-only CPR is only for teens or adults who have collapsed. Helping them involves calling 911 and then performing chest compressions with one hand over the other.

CPR for a baby or child is different, and the Red Cross has details on its website what to do if a little one is unresponsive.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Middlebury teen who died in Toll Road crash is identified
Rev. Robert Dowd, C.S.C., University of Notre Dame president-elect
Notre Dame names Rev. Robert Dowd as next president
Officers were called around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday to the GoLo gas station in the 1900 block of...
2 injured in shooting on Miami Street
First Alert Weather: Expect wet roads Tuesday AM as rain and snow arrive
Police offer advice on keeping yourself safe after dozens of shots fired at South Bend gas station

Latest News

Police and animal services on scene of deadly dog attack
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week
First Alert Weather: Expect wet roads Tuesday AM as rain and snow arrive
A New York Times report details “glaring vulnerabilities” in America’s air traffic controller...
Report says air safety system is under such strain, crash is inevitable
Ask the Doctor: Should you get vaccinated before the holidays?