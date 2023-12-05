South Shore Line conducting emergency preparedness drill on Tuesday

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re planning on taking the South Shore Line on Tuesday morning, don’t be alarmed if you notice emergency crews or vehicles on the tracks.

The train service will host a multi-team emergency preparedness drill on its tracks just west of Sheridan Avenue in Michigan City.

The drill is federally required. Crews will simulate their response if an active shooter were onboard a train.

Training will start at 9 a.m. CST and last until around 12 p.m. CST.

Train service will continue as normal despite the training.

