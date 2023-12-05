South Bend police searching for missing 76-year-old man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 76-year-old man.

Police say Norman Spiess was last seen on Saturday near downtown South Bend wearing a yellow jacket, white collared shirt, brown pants, and a blue/white ball cap.

According to police, Spiess might still be in the downtown area, and might need medical assistance.

Police say Spiess is 5′11″ and weighs 200 pounds.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

