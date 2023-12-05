South Bend native receives acclaimed criminology award

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crime doesn’t pay, but a South Bend native is doing pretty well in the field of criminology.

Gary LaFree and a co-recipient of the 2024 Stockholm Prize in Criminology, will split one million Swedish Kronor, or about $45,000 U.S. each.

LaFree lived a pretty sheltered life. He spent his entire childhood safe and sound on the family farm west of South Bend—perhaps not the kind background you’d expect from an award-winning professional criminologist until you factor in his time at South Bend Washington High School.

“I think Washington, in general, I grew up on a farm so getting bussed into, what for me was the big city, I think was also, I mean, I certainly went to a much more diverse high school experience than I would have if I went in the other direction of New Carlisle,” LaFree told 16 News Now. “It was like right after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., so South Bend had a lot of turmoil.”

Gary LaFree is a 1969 graduate who says attending the school at that time sparked an interest in criminal justice. LaFree remembers how events shook trust and confidence in public institutions. “I think when people lose faith in the system, particularly the legal system, they find it easier to avoid following the rules of the legal system.”

LaFree is now a professor at the University of Maryland whose research has linked increases in crime with increased doubts about the legitimacy of legal and social institutions.

“You know, a dead body shows up in the middle of the night in Baltimore, nobody comes forward, nobody works with the police, nobody reports it, nobody’s willing to be on juries, and that’s a recipe for disaster, you’ve got to have trust in the system,” LaFree explained. “And we’re in this kind of situation now where in big cities we’re only solving something like 40% of all homicides, so that means, if you want to flip that around, 60% of the time you get away with murder in the United States and that’s a terrible situation.”

LaFree still has relatives in South Bend and comes back from time to time.

He’s scheduled to receive his award in June from the Queen of Sweden in the very venue where the Nobel Prize is handed out.

The 2024 co-recipient of the Stockholm Prize in Criminology is Tom Tyler, a professor at Yale University.

