Saint Joseph Health System hosting holiday drive-through meals for seniors

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph Health System is in a giving mood this holiday season!

The medical group will be hosting drive-through meals for seniors on Dec. 12. Seniors who are 55 and older can pick up pre-packaged, ready-to-eat meals for the holiday.

Free tickets must be shown in order to get a meal. Tickets are available to be picked up through Dec. 12 at the Marshall County Council on Aging, or the Charles Black Community Center, while supplies last.

Those interested can pick up the food on the following dates:

Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

  • Saint Joseph Health System Pavilion
  • 707 E. Cedar St., South Bend, IN 46614

Tuesday, Dec.12, 2023, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

  • Plymouth Medical Center
  • 1915 Lake Ave., Plymouth 46563

The Marshall County Council on Aging is located at 1305 W. Harrison St. in Plymouth.

