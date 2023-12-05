Report: Former Irish QB Tyler Buchner intends to return to Notre Dame as lacrosse player

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is reportedly eyeing a return to South Bend, but not necessarily to the gridiron.

Buchner, who transferred to Alabama last offseason from Notre Dame, has reentered the transfer portal as a lacrosse player, according to ESPN. And according to Inside Lacrosse CEO Terry Foy, he intends to return to Notre Dame to join the defending national champion-Irish in time for the 2024 season after finishing out the football season with the College Football Playoff-bound Crimson Tide.

While in high school, Buchner was considered one of the top lacrosse recruits in the country. ESPN reports that he hasn’t ruled out a return to football, but he’s expected to explore lacrosse in the immediate future.

Buchner went to Notre Dame after not playing football his senior season in high school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was passed up for the starting job in 2021 in favor of Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan.

Buchner was named the starter in 2022, but he suffered a season-ending injury in the team’s second game of the season against Marshall.

However, he recovered in time for Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl matchup against South Carolina and was named the starter for that game after Drew Pyne, who took over as starter after Buchner’s injury, announced he was transferring to Arizona State. Buchner accounted for five touchdowns in Notre Dame’s win in the Gator Bowl and earned MVP honors.

Buchner announced his intention to transfer from Notre Dame just days after Notre Dame’s 2023 Blue-Gold Game, where he struggled and seemingly took a step back in the quarterback battle against veteran Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman. He found a new home a couple of days later in Tuscaloosa, where he was reunited with former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

At Alabama, Buchner appeared in two of the Crimson Tide’s first three games this season, completing 8 of 19 passes for 61 yards. He was named the starter against South Florida, but struggled and ultimately lost a quarterback competition with Jalen Milroe.

Stay with WNDU.com and WNDU 16 News Now for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.