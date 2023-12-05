Advertise With Us

Potato Creek State Park adding ‘trackchairs’ for guests with disabilities

New trackchairs that are available at state parks across Indiana.
New trackchairs that are available at state parks across Indiana.(DNR)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new way to access trails at Potato Creek State Park!

Those with disabilities can explore Potato Creek State Park with new “trackchairs,” which can be borrowed from the park’s nature center. The chairs are joystick-operated and equipped with a seatbelt and arm and leg rests.

The chairs are available across the state park system and vary in design and appropriate trail use.

Indiana was one of 18 states awarded funds for the chairs through America’s State Parks Foundation and the Bronco Wild Fund grant program.

To pre-check a chair, click here.

