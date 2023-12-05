Police searching for missing 19-year-old from Burr Oak

Madyson Vanwormer
Madyson Vanwormer(St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURR OAK, Mich. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 19-year-old from Burr Oak.

Police say Madyson Vanwormer left her home in the 300 block of Henry Street late Saturday night (Dec. 2) and hasn’t been heard from since. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and green sweatpants.

According to police, she was seen leaving her home without shoes on. She also reportedly doesn’t have her cell phone.

Police say Vanwormer is 5′4″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195 or Sgt. Paulino Hernandez at 269-467-9045 ext. 317.

