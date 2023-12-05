Parts of Michiana see light snowfall Tuesday morning

(WNDU) - The weather played a factor Tuesday morning as wet, snowy, and rainy conditions hit Michiana.

The precipitation didn’t start until a little after 4 a.m. and came in waves, with light rain hitting Michigan City all the way to South Bend.

Visibility issues were not a major factor, but the snow did come down heavier at times.

Thankfully, due to road temperatures being above 32 degrees, there were no direct road impacts from light snow or slush.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.