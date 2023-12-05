Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau declares for NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau has announced that he will not be playing in the Sun Bowl later this month and will instead declare for the NFL Draft.

The fifth-year senior from Hawaii made the announcement on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Liufau recorded 44 tackles this season, including six tackles for loss. He also had three sacks and two pass breakups.

The 2023 Butkus Award semifinalist accepted an invite to the 2204 Reese’s Senior Bowl last week.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.