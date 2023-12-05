Advertise With Us

Notre Dame buys historic South Bend Tribune building

Located at the northeast corner of Colfax Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard, the Tribune property...
Located at the northeast corner of Colfax Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard, the Tribune property has been mostly vacant since 2019 when the newspaper moved out. The oldest portion of the property dates to the 1920s.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame is officially the new owner of the historic South Bend Tribune building downtown.

Located at the northeast corner of Colfax Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard, the Tribune property has been mostly vacant since 2019 when the newspaper moved out. The oldest portion of the property dates to the 1920s.

The university says purchasing the century-old property is part of a “newly adopted strategic framework, which calls for meaningful investments in science and engineering and further collaborations to advance economic well-being in the South Bend-Elkhart region.”

The city recently committed to a formal planning process for the central business district in collaboration with Urban Design Associates. A series of public meetings will inaugurate the process in January.

“The University of Notre Dame’s commitment to the greater South Bend region is as strong as ever, and we’re thrilled to advance our shared vision of a thriving community with more opportunities for all,” South Bend Mayor James Mueller said. “This historic investment in the heart of our downtown will accelerate our growth and help us win in the innovation and knowledge-based economy of the future.”

Plans for the building are currently unclear, but the university says it will work closely with campus and community stakeholders to “activate the building and develop a comprehensive plan for the surrounding area” as the project moves forward.

