NIPSCO says eligible customers can now apply for additional energy assistance

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you a NIPSCO customer who is struggling to pay your gas utility bill? If so, the company says it can help you out.

As of Dec. 1, NIPSCO says income-eligible customers, seniors, active military, and veterans experiencing financial struggles paying their bill may apply for extra NIPSCO energy assistance programs.

These programs include: NIPSCO Hardship, SERV (Supply Energy Resources to Veterans), and SILVER (Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resource). If you qualify, you will get a one-time benefit of up to $400 a year.

Customers can apply through May 31.

To learn more about these NIPSCO energy assistance programs, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.