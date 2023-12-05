Advertise With Us

New Carlisle hosting community feedback sessions on growth, development

(WWBT)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a New Carlisle resident, the town would like a word with you! Or rather, from you!

The town will be hosting two open houses for local residents to offer their input on a comprehensive development plan on Dec. 12. The open houses will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the New Carlisle-Olive Township Public Library.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the development plan aims to maintain the community’s identity while updating strategies for future land investments through 2040.

Those who cannot attend but wish to provide input may do so by participating in an online survey here.

The library is located at 408 S. Bray St.

