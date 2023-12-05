Advertise With Us

Kiss perform last live concert in NYC before making bizarre announcement on band’s future

Kiss performed what they said will be their last live performance on Saturday.
Kiss performed what they said will be their last live performance on Saturday.(CNN, Pophouse Entertainment)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The end of one era in music history seems to be coming as a new one begins with the use of breakthrough technology.

The legendary rock band Kiss took the stage last Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City for what is expected to be the group’s last live performance.

However, Kiss is hoping to live on well beyond its physical presence on stage.

At the end of Saturday’s show, the group’s new digital avatars performed “God Gave Rock and Roll to You.”

Kiss joined forces with Pophouse Entertainment Group, based in Sweden, to make this happen.

Producer George Lucas’ visual effects company helped produce the Kiss avatars.

The group has not yet announced its future plans or when the avatars will hit the stage.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Middlebury teen who died in Toll Road crash is identified
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman enters the field with his team before an NCAA college...
No. 16 Notre Dame to play No. 19 Oregon State in Sun Bowl
Rev. Robert Dowd, C.S.C., University of Notre Dame president-elect
Notre Dame names Rev. Robert Dowd as next president
Officers were called around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday to the GoLo gas station in the 1900 block of...
2 injured in shooting on Miami Street
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Michigan vs. Alabama, Washington vs. Texas in College Football Playoff; unbeaten Florida State left out

Latest News

Auten Road closed this week between Laurel, Lilac roads
A "hamburglaring" javelina was caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in the Tucson...
WATCH: Wild javelina caught pigging out on DoorDash order
Corewell Health hosting series of blood drives this holiday season
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Israel's expanded ground offensive, following the collapse of a weeklong cease-fire, is aimed...
IDF expands ground operations to all of Gaza