Jewish leaders in Michiana discuss history of Hanukkah

Around the year 167 BC, the Temple of Jerusalem was taken by the Syrian-Greek army. It was later retaken by a group of dedicated Jews.

“Crazy enough, we don’t celebrate that,” says Rabbi Fred Nebel, director of Jewish family services for the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley. “What we celebrate is and what Hanukkah’s all about is what happened after the victory.”

The Jews needed to keep the menorah lit but did not have enough oil and needed to make a decision.

“But they lit it, and miraculously it lasted for eight days,” Nebel says. “And thus, the holiday came to be.”

It’s a time for families to come together and pass on traditions that connect with the history of the day.

“Of the oil lasting for eight days, we eat fried food,” says Bob Feferman, community relations director for the Jewish Federation of St. joseph Valley. “There’s a special potato pancake — fried potato pancake that we eat — called a latke that’s connected to the story. There’s table games that we play.”

The Hanukkah menorah has nine candles — eight to be lit and one that is used to light the rest of them. As tradition goes, a candle will be lit at evening time starting on Thursday and going until the final day.

“It doesn’t stop with just one light. It keeps increasing the light, and that’s what we try to do,” Feferman explains. “When we talk about the holiday, we’re bringing the light, the spiritual light to this world.”

People also light the candles of the menorah in honor of peace.

“If you think of this holiday as one of a victory for religious freedom, then lighting the candles represents the victory of light over darkness,” Feferman says.

With growing tensions happening here in America, directors at the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley hope that this year the holiday will be a light in the darkness in the coming days.

“In a time of antisemitism, rising Islamophobia, I think now is a time for Americans of all faiths to come together and celebrate religious freedom for everyone in America, because that’s an American tradition, too,” Feferman says.

People are starting to get out their menorahs and get ready to light them, since Hanukkah begins at sundown on Thurs, Dec. 7. The holiday ends with nightfall on Friday, Dec. 15.

