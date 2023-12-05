Advertise With Us

Holtec eyes outfitting Palisades power plant with 2 nuclear reactors

(WOOD-TV)
By 16 News Now
Dec. 5, 2023
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The team behind restoring power to the former Palisades nuclear power plant is looking at introducing two small nuclear reactors at the site.

Holtec International said that it plans to build two small nuclear reactors at the Palisades nuclear power plant in Covert Township on Monday.

The dual reactor implementation would nearly double pre-shutdown electricity output from Palisades should the company receive numerous regulatory approvals.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Holtec needs federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission permission for exemptions to install the small reactors and to extend the license of the plant, which was set to expire in 2031 before former owner Entergy Corp. decided to close the plant in 2017.

In September, Holtec announced its partnership with Wolverine Power Cooperative to repower the 800-megawatt plant.

At the height of its operation, Palisades employed 600 residents with an additional 1,000 specialty workers every 18 months to support scheduled refueling and maintenance.

The company says the plant will help Michigan achieve greater energy independence once it is back online.

