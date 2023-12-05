Goshen man dies after getting hit by train

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 30-year-old Goshen man has died after police say he was hit by a train overnight.

Officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 300 block of N. Main Street on reports of a train accident involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived, they found James Pritchard dead on the south side of the railroad tracks.

The crash remains under investigation, but police say foul play is not suspected.

