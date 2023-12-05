First Alert Weather: Expect wet roads Tuesday AM and rain and snow arrive

Back into the 50s with sunshine to close out the week
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain/snow showers mainly during the morning and early afternoon. High 38F. Low 30F. Wind Se turning N 5-10 mph. Snow accumulation under 1 inch. NO direct road impacts from light snow outside of some slush on elevated surfaces/bridges and low visibility.

WEDNESDAY: Watch for a few patches of black ice Wednesday morning with any light lake effect snow showers. Going dry in the afternoon with peeks of sun by late day. High around 40F. Low 32F. Wind W at 5 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: After Tuesday’s system, temps rise into the late week ahead of next weekend’s low pressure. Highs could reach near 50 degrees by Thu-Fri, but next weekend looks to return to gray and soggy weather, with another chance of wintry weather by next Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

Updated: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Snowflakes possible for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Turning warmer on Thursday

Updated: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Fog will be in the forecast early Thursday and Friday morning

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Showers and clouds, but staying warm

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain will be around the next few days. Highs will warm back to the upper 70s this weekend.

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, September 16, 2023

First Alert Forecast: Comfy Saturday; Clouds and some rain Sunday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Kickoff conditions will be warm and cloudy on Saturday for the Irish

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warming into Saturday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Next shower chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday

News

First Alert Weekend Weather: Fog Early... Then Sunshine!

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Temperatures and humidity values falling as the weekend moves in

News

First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching Dangerous Levels This Week

Updated: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Heat will build all week until a low pressure moves into the Midwest late this week.

Traffic

Lane closures, restrictions in place on stretch of Portage Avenue

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The street is expected to reopen Friday, July 28, weather permitting.

News

First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Hot and partly cloudy with some isolated showers. Rain chances 20%. High 87F.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Showers Departing this Afternoon; Sunny Sunday!

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Isolated storms will be possible through the night