Elkhart Fire Department rings bells for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle fundraiser

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart firefighters got together on Tuesday to raise some money for a good cause!

Elkhart city firefighters volunteered to ring bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle winter fundraising event at the Walmart on County Road 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“I love the interactions, it warms my heart to have fun with other people and laugh, and people will go out of their way to stop, they may go back to their car and come back with money, things like that, because they just support their fire department,” said David Cushwa, division chief of operations with the Elkhart Fire Department.

Donations to the red kettles go to support local social service assistance and programs geared for those in need.

