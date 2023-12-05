Elkhart Common Council approves rate increases for water, sewage

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Utilities are about to get a little pricier in Elkhart.

The Elkhart Common Council approved a rate increase for water and sewage at its meeting on Monday night. The city says the rising prices are a result of unfunded mandates from the federal government.

Water customers can expect a total increase of approximately $6 per month by 2027. The increases will be phased in gradually beginning in 2025 taking the average residential bill from $12.81 per month to $18.40 per month by 2027.

As for sewage, bills will increase each year, on average, $6.86 beginning in August 2024, and annually in January through 2028.

City officials say the increased revenue will be used to replace lead water lines and aged infrastructure, sewer separation, storage tanks to keep raw sewage out of the rivers, and more.

