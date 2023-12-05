Early morning snowfall across Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This morning the weather played a factor throughout the day as wet, snowy and rainy conditions hit Michiana.

The precipitation didn’t start until a little after four, and came in waves, with light rain hitting from Michigan City all the way to South Bend.

Visibility issues were not a major factor, but the snow did come down heavier at times.

The snow will continue to come down throughout the morning, and is expected to slow down as we get into the afternoon.

Thankfully, due to road temperatures being above 32 degrees, there is no direct road impacts from light snow or slush.

