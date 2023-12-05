Demolition project underway in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart officials met Monday to discuss demolition projects on South Main Street and Jefferson Street.

They said some of the structures are becoming unsafe and are a public hazard.

During a meeting, the Elkhart City Council passed an ordinance for emergency demolitions at 119 South Main Street and 220 Jefferson Street.

The demolitions cost around $500,000.

The property at 119 South Main Street is already torn down.

“We got a structural assessment very quickly and determined that that building needed to come down in the interest of safety. Not only for pedestrians but that building is connected to a residence and a business. All of those buildings were built at the same time, so it was a pretty immediate need for us to tear that building down,” said Corinne Straight, who is the Director of Communications with the City of Elkhart.

The property at 220 Jefferson came crumbling down too. There were two fires at this home in a year, which caused a lot of concern.

“Anytime we come across buildings that are structurally unsound and dangerous, we have a responsibility to protect the public and get those buildings taken down as soon as we can. There’s also an aspect of it that it opens up these areas for additional redevelopment,” said Straight.

The redevelopment commission also met earlier in the day for a special meeting to award a bid for a property at 1000 South Main Street, near St. Vincent’s Catholic Church.

“Those buildings have been abandoned for quite some time. And they are getting to the point where structurally they need to come down,” said Straight.

Another motivation for demolishing these buildings is for future development on these properties.

