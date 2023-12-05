Corewell Health hosting series of blood drives this holiday season

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - There’s a critical need for blood right now in southwest Michigan, but health officials are hoping a series of blood drives later this month will help combat that shortage.

Corewell Health is encouraging community members to donate blood this holiday season at the following dates and times:

Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Corewell Health Lakeland St. Joseph Hospital (Frederick Upton Education Center)

Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Corewell Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

Thursday, Dec. 21, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Corewell Health Lakeland Watervliet Hospital

Health officials say the process for donating blood takes about an hour. This includes registration, a brief medical screening and blood collection.

You must be 17 years old or older and in good health to donate, or 16 with parental consent. A photo ID is also required.

For information on donating blood or to schedule an appointment, click here.

