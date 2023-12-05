Christmas spirit comes alive at ‘Cookies with Santa’ event in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Santa Claus touched down at the South Bend Police Department on Monday to spread some holiday cheer!

Families were able to stop by the police headquarters on Sample Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to see Jolly Old St. Nick, pose for a free professional photo with the big man, and enjoy plenty of treats at the annual “Cookies with Santa” event.

The event was free, but donations to the South Bend FOP’s “Santa’s Elficers” program were highly encouraged. The most in-demand items right now include twin bedding, blankets, coats, socks, underwear, baby items, and toys.

Organizers kindly ask for donations to be geared for kids who range from newborns to 17 years old.

“My first year actually doing the program myself, I actually had to bring my children with me. They got to see the family that was affected by the Elficers program and realize that it’s not always asking for an Xbox or a PlayStation; these kids wanted clothes,” explained Sgt. Aaron Knepper. “When we delivered it, they got to see children getting excited about getting clothes for Christmas and how important it was for them to receive those.”

If you couldn’t make it to Monday’s event, you can still drop off donations for the program at the South Bend Police Department (701 W. Sample Street). You can also contribute to the program by visiting the Amazon Wishlist.

