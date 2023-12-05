‘Christmas at the Park’ returns to Newton Park on Saturday

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a kid (or a kid at heart), you’ll want to check out the fun planned for this Saturday at Lakeville’s Newton Park.

“Christmas at the Park 2023″ will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the park’s warehouse building. Organizers say there will be games, crafts, and snacks, as well as an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Best of all, it’s free for the community!

You are encouraged to bring canned food for a food drive or unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. You’ll get a raffle ticket for each canned food item or toy you bring, giving you a better chance of winning one of multiple gift baskets.

Nikki Huff, volunteer at Newton Park, joined Tricia Sloma and Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to tell us more about the event. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

For more information on the event, click here or scan the QR code below.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.