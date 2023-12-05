COVID-19, RSV, flu cases increasing as winter approaches

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hospitals have started seeing a spike in illness during the fall and saw a bit of an increase after Thanksgiving.

16 News Now spoke with Beacon Medical Group president Dr. Dale Patterson on Tuesday, and he says there is no way to determine whether we will see a continued increase of cases throughout the winter months. However, data from the last four years reveals that the community has built a bit of an immunity.

“We have some immunity in the community,” Patterson said.

He says there has been a spike in both flu and COVID cases, but there is no need to panic.

“Among the influenza-type illnesses, we think about RSV, um, flu, and COVID-19,” Patterson explained. “COVID-19 is the most prevalent in the hospital for those three right now. We have about 30 patients in the hospital who are positive for COVID-19 right now. Which is not a huge number across our system, and it has increased just a little bit since Thanksgiving. So, not a lot of patients with these diseases in the hospital right now.”

As the winter months start to roll in, this year will be the fourth holiday season in what is considered the new normal, with cases of COVID-19, RSV, and flu starting to increase.

“They are almost exactly the same way, um, you catch Covid, you catch flu, and you catch RSV it by being in close contact with someone who is sick,” Patterson continued.

Due to the symptoms of the three illnesses being similar, there is a possibility of confusing one illness for the other.

“So we do have testing; I think that everybody knows now that you can get a COVID test at the drug store, and we do have testing available for Influenza and RSV as well. If someone is sick and has a cough and feels congested, aches, and normally the things we see with COVID or flu, a good place to start is getting a COVID test. If it’s negative, then you move on to a flu test and talk to your provider and see what they recommend,” Patterson said.

He expressed that even though there has been an increase in cases of these illnesses, we shouldn’t see an overflow in hospitals like in years past.

“As we head into the holiday season, where there are going to be more parties and gatherings. The weather gets colder, and we don’t do them outside in the park but we do see them in our houses, in rooms where we are all together. We will likely see an increase in transmission of COVID-19, flu, and RSV. I guess I would say we don’t expect to see the same number of people in the hospital as we have in the past,” Patterson said.

Due to the increase in cases of people getting sick, there have been a lot of blood donation cancellations, which has led to a blood shortage. Officials with the South Bend Medical Foundation believe this will be temporary.

If you’re over 50 or have a pre-existing condition, Patterson says you should consider getting the booster.

