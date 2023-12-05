Benton Harbor woman gets 10 years for stealing $1M in COVID-19 relief funds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor woman has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after committing fraud with five other family members to steal over $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

Roshell Beaty, 46, was handed a 124-month sentence in a Michigan federal court on Tuesday. Beaty previously pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan, Beaty and her family stole $749,086 of unemployment insurance money by filing unemployment insurance claims in their own names in several states, including Michigan, California, Indiana, Illinois, and Arizona. In addition, officials say Beaty filed claims in other people’s names using fake identification documents.

The attorney’s office also says the family stole $287,784 in loans intended for businesses suffering because of the pandemic.

Beaty was identified as the leader of the group and enlisted the help of five other people in her family (three of her adult children and two other family members) to file fraudulent claims. Those family members have all been convicted for their role in the conspiracy.

Roshell Beaty (Berrien County Records)

