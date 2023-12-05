Auten Road closed this week between Laurel, Lilac roads

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you normally take Auten Road to get across the St. Joseph River, you’ll need to find another route this week.

Auten Road is currently closed between Laurel Road and Lilac Road so workers can remove and replace part of the roadway.

Drivers are asked to use State Road 933, Darden Road, and Lilac to bypass Auten (see map below). If you’re heading west, officials recommend you avoid detouring onto Darden from Laurel because of limited visibility.

The repair is expected to take a week.

