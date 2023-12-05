Ask the Doctor: Should you get vaccinated before the holidays?

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

With holiday gatherings on the horizon, Dr. Bob took some time this week to discuss recommendations for different vaccinations.

Question #1: “What is RSV?”

DR. BOB: RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus. It is, as its name suggests, a respiratory virus.

This means it is going to cause symptoms in the respiratory tract such as runny nose, cough, sore throat, and fever. It can spread into the lungs and cause pneumonia or shortness of breath.

In the Northern Hemisphere where we live, it typically causes infections from October to November.

Question #2: “Who needs to be vaccinated before holiday gatherings?”

DR. BOB: There are a lot of vaccines out there. Some of them, like the flu vaccine, have been around for a long time. Others, like RSV and COVID, are newer.

So, in some ways, we are still learning about these vaccines and who will benefit from them the most.

In my practice, I try to have an individualized conversation with each patient about what vaccines are recommended for them. This involves going through the risks and benefits of each vaccine.

This is not an easy thing to do, and it takes time. But it is important because we cannot make simple blanket statements about these recommendations.

Question #3: “What shots should older adults be considering three weeks before Christmas?”

DR. BOB: Based on the CDC recommendations currently for adults 60 and older, it is recommended to discuss whether they should get the RSV vaccine.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. The COVID vaccine is also recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

However, recommendations are complicated, and there is more complexity to making an individual decision.

For instance, according to the CDC, RSV leads to 6,000 to 10,000 deaths annually in people older than 65, whereas last year over 20,000 people died of influenza.

Therefore, when we are trying to decide if someone wants to take a vaccine, we need to take in the differences in these infections. And even though the COVID vaccine is recommended for almost every age group, 90% of fatalities were among older adults.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Wellness Report: Ketamine infusions to treat depression

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Lauren Moss
For years, the drug ketamine has been used by healthcare professionals as a means of treating depression, anxiety and more.

Health

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting tested for sexually...

Michiana officials focused on prevention & education on World AIDS Day

Updated: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:02 PM EST
|
By Matt Gotsch
According to the World Health Organization, around 40 million people have died from HIV since the start of the epidemic in the early 1980s. At the end of 2022, about 39 million people reported living with HIV.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Gout attacks, flu & COVID relief, shingles

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Holiday health & safety, sleeping tips

Updated: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Latest News

Health

100 Black Men of Greater South Bend holding blood drive on Saturday

Updated: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Michael Harley, the co-chair of the health and wellness committee of 100 Black Men of Greater South Bend, joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to tell us more about the importance of the event.

Health

Candescent Health and Wellness helping to correct incontinence with EMSELLA chair

Updated: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Claire Walker joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about this machine’s benefits.

Community

Wellness Wednesdays: Childcare options at the YMCA, ‘Snack & Paint’ event

Updated: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
On this Wellness Wednesday, we are highlighting a few things at the YMCA of Greater Michiana, including childcare options and a creative event for teens that’s taking place Wednesday evening!

Health

Heart health has been a big topic of conversation over the past year. With events like the...

Importance of AED training, heart health continues to grow across Indiana

Updated: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Nonprofits like the Play for Jake Foundation and Bolt for the Heart have had a direct impact in supporting education and assisting in placing lifesaving AEDs in the hand of first responders.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Wegovy, Sinuses, Seasonal Affective Disorder

Updated: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

At the Indiana Center for Recovery’s state-of-the-art facility in Mishawaka, many staffers...

Recovery center in Mishawaka helping patients with addiction, mental health issues

Updated: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST
|
By George Mallet
At the Indiana Center for Recovery’s state-of-the-art facility in Mishawaka, many staffers have dealt with addiction and co-dependence themselves.