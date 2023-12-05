Ask the Doctor: Should you get vaccinated before the holidays?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

With holiday gatherings on the horizon, Dr. Bob took some time this week to discuss recommendations for different vaccinations.

Question #1: “What is RSV?”

DR. BOB : RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus. It is, as its name suggests, a respiratory virus.

This means it is going to cause symptoms in the respiratory tract such as runny nose, cough, sore throat, and fever. It can spread into the lungs and cause pneumonia or shortness of breath.

In the Northern Hemisphere where we live, it typically causes infections from October to November.

Question #2: “Who needs to be vaccinated before holiday gatherings?”

DR. BOB : There are a lot of vaccines out there. Some of them, like the flu vaccine, have been around for a long time. Others, like RSV and COVID, are newer.

So, in some ways, we are still learning about these vaccines and who will benefit from them the most.

In my practice, I try to have an individualized conversation with each patient about what vaccines are recommended for them. This involves going through the risks and benefits of each vaccine.

This is not an easy thing to do, and it takes time. But it is important because we cannot make simple blanket statements about these recommendations.

Question #3: “What shots should older adults be considering three weeks before Christmas?”

DR. BOB : Based on the CDC recommendations currently for adults 60 and older, it is recommended to discuss whether they should get the RSV vaccine.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. The COVID vaccine is also recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

However, recommendations are complicated, and there is more complexity to making an individual decision.

For instance, according to the CDC, RSV leads to 6,000 to 10,000 deaths annually in people older than 65, whereas last year over 20,000 people died of influenza.

Therefore, when we are trying to decide if someone wants to take a vaccine, we need to take in the differences in these infections. And even though the COVID vaccine is recommended for almost every age group, 90% of fatalities were among older adults.

