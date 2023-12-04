Advertise With Us

Wellness Report: Ketamine infusions to treat depression

By Lauren Moss
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For years, the drug ketamine has been used by healthcare professionals as a means of treating depression, anxiety and more.

Julie Addis opened up ‘Ketamine Is Hope’ in South Bend after decades in the healthcare industry.

“I just noticed more and more patients on not just one, but two or three antidepressants and then antianxiety medication,” Addis said. “And often times when you talk to them and ask if they feel better... they don’t.”

Her research brought her to ketamine. So what is it?

“It’s a dissociative drug that gives patients an out of body experience,” Addis explained. “It changes the chemicals in your brain so that patients can be more adaptive to different therapies and ideas.”

Infusions typically run about 40 minutes long, and a staff member watches a patient’s vitals throughout the experience.

“It’s very safe, and the beauty of it is that if it doesn’t work for the patient or they don’t feel well, we can slow the rate down,” Addis said.

Addis recommends six sessions. Each one is a little more than $300 each, but she says she’s seen great success stories.

‘Ketamine Is Hope’ is located at 300 S. St. Louis Boulevard (Suite 103) in South Bend. For more information, head to her website.

