Town of Culver under boil water advisory until further notice

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CULVER, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in the town of Culver, you’ll need to start boiling your water before you drink it.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, town officials have issued a boil water advisory to those who utilize the town’s water service until further notice. It comes after a water main broke last Friday afternoon.

The town is required by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to test the water twice and when the test comes back clear, residents can consume their water again without boiling it.

The first water sample was taken on Monday morning, and it was sent to the lab overnight. The second sample will be taken Tuesday and sent in for official testing.

An update on the advisory is expected by the end of the week.

