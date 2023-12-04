Town of Culver lifts boil water advisory

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: The town of Culver is no longer under a boil water advisory.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it was lifted on Thursday after testing determined that the water is safe to consume again.

The order had been in place after a water main had broken last week.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CULVER, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in the town of Culver, you’ll need to start boiling your water before you drink it.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, town officials have issued a boil water advisory to those who utilize the town’s water service until further notice. It comes after a water main broke last Friday afternoon.

The town is required by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to test the water twice and when the test comes back clear, residents can consume their water again without boiling it.

The first water sample was taken on Monday morning, and it was sent to the lab overnight. The second sample will be taken Tuesday and sent in for official testing.

An update on the advisory is expected by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Michael Lee Eppenbaugh

Man who led multi-state chase in stolen Mishawaka police car back in jail

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Prosecutors tell us why Michael Eppenbaugh, 42, was able to get out of jail in the first place

What's Good

Zindzhi arrived at the zoo on Nov. 2 and made her public during the zoo’s first weekend of the...

Potawatomi Zoo welcomes new female giraffe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WNDU.com
Zindzhi joins a heard that already has four male giraffes wans was brought to the zoo on a breeding recommendation.

News

A conversation about gun violence and youth in South Bend

A conversation about gun violence and youth in South Bend

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

South Bend man arrested, charged with murder in May shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago

Holidays

Irving Berlin’s ‘Holiday Inn’ coming to the South Bend Civic Theatre

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
It's a story of romance with a mix of small-town living, bright lights, and a lure of stardom — and it’s all taking place here in Michiana!

Latest News

News

Irving Berlin’s ‘Holiday Inn’ coming to the South Bend Civic Theatre

Irving Berlin’s ‘Holiday Inn’ coming to the South Bend Civic Theatre

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Six people honored for loving 'The Good Life'

Updated: 5 hours ago

Crime

Adonis Hawkins

South Bend man arrested, charged with murder in May shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Adonis Hawkins has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of Lecarrington Underwood.

Indiana

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is escorted...

Delphi murders suspect moved out of Westville Correctional Facility

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Richard Allen was transferred from the Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County to the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Sullivan County on Wednesday.

Forecast

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Wind will be the biggest issue over the next three days

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Rain and snow will be in the forecast this weekend, but so will the 50s

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 10 hours ago