South Bend Record Show holds last event of 2023

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Another edition of the South Bend Record Show took place on Sunday.

Nearly 40 dealers from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and beyond descended on the Ramada by Wyndham on State Road 933 to kick off the big show. The dealers filled 87 tables with thousands of music items.

The big draw each year is the extensive array of old vinyl. Still, some vendors carry new vinyl releases. CDs, cassettes, music videos, posters, memorabilia, and vintage stereo gear were also on display.

South Bend Record Show owner and organizer Jeremy Bonfiglio says vinyl is enjoying a resurgence.

“It’s just a lot more young people are getting into it,” he explained. “People who are Gen Xers like myself are starting to come back and buy their old collections that their mom threw out when they left for college. So, it’s a real mix. We get a whole lot of different people coming in.”

Early birds could get into the show for $5 and get first dibs on the good stuff. After 11 a.m., though, the show was entirely free.

The emphasis of the show was rock, pop, metal, and punk from the 1960s to present, but there was a lot of other stuff in the extensive collections on display.

The next South Bend Record Show is set for Feb. 4, 2024. For more information on the South Bend Record Show, click here.

