South Bend police searching for missing 44-year-old man

Benjamin Cannon
Benjamin Cannon(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 44-year-old man.

Benjamin Cannon was last seen last Friday, Dec. 1, wearing a gray coat, blue jeans, an orange hoodie, and a black scarf.

Police say Cannon is 5′8″ and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and wears plastic-frame glasses.

According to police, he may be in need of medical attention and/or medication.

If you have any information about Cannon’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

