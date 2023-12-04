Police offer advice on keeping yourself safe after dozens of shots fired at South Bend gas station

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Shootings in South Bend have fallen dramatically in a year’s time. Last year, there were more than 100 shootings by this time. This year, there have been 76.

But if you were at the GoLo gas station on Miami Street on Sunday night when more than 30 gunshots were fired, you don’t give a tinker’s cuss about improving police statistics.

Gudy Sasler’s apartment overlooks the gas station. The young mother was wholly unsurprised by Sunday night’s gunplay.

“I was sitting upstairs on the couch with my daughters talking about the nearest holiday when there was two gunshots on the window rim that scared our guts out,” she recalled. “I told my daughters it was fireworks and I quickly [told them to get] on the floor.”

Gudy has instructed her daughters to always get on the floor when shots ring out. Police say having a plan is a good idea.

Police say most of the gun violence in South Bend is the result of people who already have the beef, not random violence. And they say this was the case for Sunday night’s shooting.

Still, that doesn’t make you feel any better when you must get gas at 11 o’clock at night.

My solution is to travel with my pit bull, and police say that isn’t entirely crazy. They have that awareness as well, and they can keep you safe.

South Bend Police Capt. Jason Biggs uses two words when talking safety: situational awareness.

“Being aware of your surroundings, being aware of everyone that’s around you and really trust your instincts,” he says. “If it doesn’t feel right, then trust those instincts and get out of there.”

And Biggs says if your best friend is riding shotgun with you, trusting his instincts is okay, too.

“I have several dogs as well. They alert me,” he says. “We always talk about how they know a non-dog lover from a dog lover, and they let us know that.”

Turns out having a best friend who will raise merry hell when trouble nears is a good plan.

And I’m not making light of this incident with my dog, Spots. I had an incident about a month ago when the GasBuddy app took me to a GoLo station off Western Avenue late at night.

I couldn’t get my credit card out of the pump when two mildly menacing characters yelled and approached me from behind the building. I opened my car door and Spots jumped out. He growled at the fellas while I retrieved my credit card. Then, Spots and I jumped in the car and quickly departed.

Sometimes situational awareness includes a bit of growling.

