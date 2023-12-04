Notre Dame names Rev. Robert Dowd as next president

Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C.
Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C.(University of Notre Dame)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame has named its next leader after learning a couple of months ago that its current president would be stepping down.

Notre Dame’s Board of Trustees announced on Monday that it has elected Rev. Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., as the next president of the university. He will be taking over for Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., at the start of July.

Fr. Dowd is a Michigan City native and a Notre Dame grad. He’s also the founding director of the university’s Ford Program in Human Development and Solidarity.

For now, Fr. Dowd will spend the next seven months working closely with Fr. Jenkins, who announced back in October that he would be stepping down from his presidency at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

The university sent out a video message regarding the announcement late Monday morning. You can watch it by clicking here.

Stay with WNDU.com and WNDU 16 News now for more info on this developing story.

Release from Jack Brennan, Chair of Notre Dame’s Board of Trustees:

