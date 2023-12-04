Notre Dame Football targets new receivers coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team may soon have a new receivers coach.

Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune are reporting that Wisconsin coach Mike Brown has been tabbed by Marcus freeman to replace the recently fired Chansi Stuckey.

The hiring is not yet official.

Brown was the receivers coach at the University of Cincinnati when Marcus Freeman was the defensive coordinator there.

He played college football at Liberty where he was a receiver and a quarterback. He also played briefly in the NFL.

Brown spent 2023 at Wisconsin where he was the associate head coach and receivers coach.

