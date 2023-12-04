Advertise With Us

Notre Dame Football targets new receivers coach

Notre Dame Football Generic WNDU
Notre Dame Football Generic WNDU(WNDU)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team may soon have a new receivers coach.

Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune are reporting that Wisconsin coach Mike Brown has been tabbed by Marcus freeman to replace the recently fired Chansi Stuckey.

The hiring is not yet official.

Brown was the receivers coach at the University of Cincinnati when Marcus Freeman was the defensive coordinator there.

He played college football at Liberty where he was a receiver and a quarterback. He also played briefly in the NFL.

Brown spent 2023 at Wisconsin where he was the associate head coach and receivers coach.

Stay with WNDU.com and WNDU 16 News Now for continuing updates on this story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Middlebury teen who died in Toll Road crash is identified
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman enters the field with his team before an NCAA college...
No. 16 Notre Dame to play No. 19 Oregon State in Sun Bowl
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Michigan vs. Alabama, Washington vs. Texas in College Football Playoff; unbeaten Florida State left out
Officers were called around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday to the GoLo gas station in the 1900 block of...
2 injured in shooting on Miami Street
Notre Dame wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (17) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept....
A look at the Notre Dame players who have entered the transfer portal

Latest News

Notre Dame wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (17) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept....
A look at the Notre Dame players who have entered the transfer portal
Muffet McGraw talks upcoming statue dedication, book on women and leadership
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman enters the field with his team before an NCAA college...
No. 16 Notre Dame to play No. 19 Oregon State in Sun Bowl
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew throws during the first half of an NFL football...
Minshew throws for TD in OT as the Colts win 4th straight, down Titans 31-28